Unidentified man wanted for questioning in reference to forgery in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for the unidentified man in the photo who is wanted for questioning.

Authorities say the man is wanted for questioning in reference to a forgery incident that happened on Wednesday, January 26th at KJ’s on Tobacco Road in Augusta, Georgia.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of this subject, please contact Sgt. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.

All callers can remain anonymous.