(WJBF) – The man suspected of killing a 13-year-old boy outside of a downtown Augusta apartment building is reportedly on the run in the Baltimore, Maryland area.

The U.S. Marshals Office tells us they are searching for 30-year-old Gregory Louis Thornton in the Baltimore area in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Buddy Brown Jr. in Augusta.

Buddy, a 7th grader at at Hornsby Middle School, was killed outside the Richmond Summit Apartments at 744 Broad Street around 3:07 a.m. on March 28.

Thornton is wanted on charges of Murder, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was last seen in a black 2013 Camaro with a temporary tag.

Investigators are asking that if you have any information, please contact them at 1-877-926-8332

