COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Office worked together to capture a wanted man.

This is the post from their Facebook Page:

The United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force determined a wanted violent fugitive from Florida was in our county. Together, CCSO and the Marshal’s Service teamed up and devised a plan to take him into custody. Mission accomplished. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office – Appling, GA

