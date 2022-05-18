EVANS, Ga. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugative Task Force arrested a man after conducting a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

34-year-old Bobby Lewis Jenkins was apprehended Wednesday.

He was wanted by the U.S. Marshals due to outstanding warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of MDMA, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

There is no further information at this time.

