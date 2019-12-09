U.S. Army Major at Fort Gordon charged for child porn distribution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A U.S. Army Major assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon is facing child porn charges.

39-year-old Jason Michael Musgrove of Grovetown is charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

Musgrove was charged in U.S. District County on Monday Morning.

Musgrove, an Integrated Threat Operations Officer with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance, is assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

Musgrove was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID)