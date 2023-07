HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a recent burglary case.

50-year-old Jennifer Lakeman and 47-year-old Dana Newton are both wanted on 2nd Degree Burglary charges.

Both are wanted in connection with an incident at a home on the 2400 block of West Quail Court in Hephzibah on May 28.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080