Two wanted in Columbia County for theft at Walmart

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects following a theft at Walmart.
On February 7, 2020 the couple used a bar code to purchase $188.00 worth of clothing for $4.28 at the Walmart on Bobby Jones.
When Walmart loss prevention staff approached the couple at the door, they fled the scene. The suspects left in a gray Chevrolet van with a paper tag.
If you have any information, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.
