AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for two people wanted for the possession of Oxycodone with the intent to distribute.

26-year-old Deandre Gaiters and 19-year-old Trevis Johnson are wanted for possession of Oxycodone with the intent to Distribute after an incident occurred on Gordon Highway at Old Savannah Road. Both live in Aiken and are known to frequent the Gordon Highway area.

Warrants are on file for both Johnson and Gaiters. They are to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.