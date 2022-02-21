Two wanted for Family Dollar armed robbery on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery at Family Dollar on Broad Street in Augusta.

An employee for the Family Dollar was standing behind the register when an unidentified man in a red hoodie and black pants, wearing a mask walked up and pulled a pistol out of his pants. He shouted at the employee to “open the register”. The employee told him they could not open it and called another employee over to open it. The other employee went to the register and handed the man the money. The man and another unidentified man wearing all red and a black mask fled the seen on foot towards Curry Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Brian Manecke at 706-821-1464.