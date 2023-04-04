AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating two teens possibly connected to an Aggravated Assault.

Authorities say, on Tuesday, March 28th, they responded to the 2000 block of Barnes Road after shots were fired at a home.

Upon arrival, deputies found numerous shell casings in front of the home.

One witness told law enforcement they saw two men in ski masks fire several shots at their home from a blue Nissan hatchback and then take off.

Though several other victims were inside the house at the time, no injuries were reported.

The RCSO says 18-year-old Andy Leshon Davis and 19-year-old Torron Jameson Walker are connected to this crime.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of their whereabouts or anything regarding this incident, please contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.