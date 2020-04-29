Two wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for two people in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The aggravated assault occurred on the 2700 block of Jennings Rd. The person in the black hat is believed to be around 5’09” and 200 pounds. The person in the red hat is believed to have a short afro. The black car may possibly be a Chevrolet Impala with a cracked windshield.

Both people are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.