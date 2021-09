AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Augusta teens are wanted on assault charges in a Friday incident.

Investigators say 17-year-old Nathanial Rogers and Derek Cruz are wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

The incident reportedly happened Friday on the 1100 block of Sterling Ridge Drive.

Cruz and Rogers are known to frequent the Meadowbrook area.

If you have any information on this case, please call investigators at 706-821-1080