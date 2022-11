COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident happened on September 17th at the Home Depot in Evans.

According to CCSO, the two pictured suspects used a stolen Home Depot card to purchase a DeWalt leaf blower and other items.

If anyone has any information involving these two that are pictured, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.