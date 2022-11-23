WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects were taken into custody after an overnight shooting in Tennille.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a shots fired call that happened around midnight on 4th Street in Tennille.

Deputies say they contacted two victims and discovered a tractor that was damaged by gunfire.

Emily Annette Osburn, 26, of Bonaire, and Taylor Bo Dominy, 32, of Kathleen, were arrested after being described as the two suspects and being located off 68 South by deputies.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Osborn has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Obstruction of an Officer, Kidnapping, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of A Crime, Criminal Damage of the first degree, and Reckless Conduct.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also states that Dominy has been charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and Reckless Driving.

Authorities say there were injuries in this shooting.