WINDSOR, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the arrest of two individuals wanted for Murder in the death of a man in Windsor.

30-year-old Thomas William Guinn and 35-year-old Michael Dwayne Williams Jr. are both wanted on charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during Violent Crime in relation to the death of John Thomas Belote.

John Belote was reported missing on June 30. Incident reports suggest Belote had an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s dad, Donald Britton.

Two weeks later, on July 14, a shallow grave was discovered near Wendy Lane. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified those remains as those of Belote.

An autopsy conducted in Newberry, South Carolina determined Belote’s cause of death was due

to multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later arrested Donald Britton and Cody Wooten on charges of Accessory after the Fact for Murder as well as other previous charges of Desecration or removal of Human Remains.

Both are currently held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

If anyone has any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Guinn and Williams, they are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811