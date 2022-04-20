MARTIN, South Carolina (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been arrested for burglary and grand larceny in Martin, South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Michael Douglas Jackson, 34, of Barnwell and Anthony Allen Cordell, 34, of Windsor were both arrested on Wednesday.

According to the warrant, both men entered several vehicles and stole a dump truck along with numerous tools, firearms, ammunition, and utility trailers that were located within the residence that these items were stolen from and adjacent buildings.

Authorities say SLED was requested by the Allendale County Sheriff’s Office to assist in this investigation.

According to SLED, Jackson and Cordell have been booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.