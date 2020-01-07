Two sought for questioning in Bayvale Road murder in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men, wanted for questioning in regards to a recent homicide.

36-year-old Lamon Coleman and 38-year-old Willie Alexander Ferrell are being sought for questioning in the case.

Investigators say the murder happened on December 30th, 2019 on the 2100 block of Bayvale Road.

Ferrell is known to loiter in the area of Bayvale Road, Veteran Drive, Rae’s Creek Mobile Home Park and the Circle K at the corner of Gordon Highway and Sibley Road.

If you have any information on where these two men may be, please call investigators at 706-821-1080