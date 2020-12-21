Two sought for exploiting woman, stealing wallet at Evans Publix

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two suspects accused of tricking and stealing a wallet from a woman at a local grocery store.

Investigators say the woman pictured here asked an 84-year-old woman for help with some ‘papers she didn’t understand’.

While the female suspect was distracting the woman, the male suspect reportedly stole the woman’s wallet from her cart.

The two suspects then reportedly left in a dark color SUV before spending over $4000 at the Evans Walmart using the victim’s credit cards.

If you have any information on these two suspects, please contact investigators at (706) 541-1042

