Two shot on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 300 block of Deans Bridge Road Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:45 pm. Upon arrival deputies found a woman who was shot in the arm and a second person who was hit in the leg.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

A suspect was taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing, details are limited at this time.

