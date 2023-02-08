AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office

is investigating a shooting in Aiken.

Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, one has since died.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Allen Black, Jr.

He was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The extent of the second victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.