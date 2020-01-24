Two search warrants lead to arrests, drug seizures in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Eleven people are facing charges after two separate narcotics searches in Aiken County, this week.

The first occurred on the 200 block of Carline Road in Warrenville on January 21st.

Investigators say 13 suspects were found inside the location, where they also found a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, 2 handguns and approximately $8,000 associated with drug sales.

The following suspects were arrested and charged at the Carline Road scene:

Tammy Celeste Powell (47) – Trafficking Methamphetamine and Trafficking Heroin

Christopher Shane Blitchington (41) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Possession of Marijuana

Heather Hall (26) – Trafficking Methamphetamine

Rhonda Ennis (49) – Possession of Methamphetamine

Scott Allen Dabbs (33) Outstanding Warrant for Tresspassing

On January 23rd, investigators arrested 6 suspects at a location on the 1800 block of Two Notch Road SW in Aiken.

Inside the house, investigators found marijuana, methamphetamines, heroin, prescription drugs and various drug paraphernalia.

The following suspects were arrested and charged at the Two Notch Road SW scene:

Baxter Felix Vinson Jr. (41) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Operating a Stash House

Joshua Lee Dooley (41) – Possession of Heroin

Thomas William Guinn (26) – Possession of Heroin

Chelsea Marie Hobbs (23) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroid

Gary Craig Phillips (40) – Possession of Heroin 2nd Offense

Jeremy Daniel Hill (42) – Outstanding Warrant for Burglary 3rd Degree

All suspects arrested and charged were taken to the AIken County Detention Center. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The remaining suspects detained at both scenes were identified and released at the scenes.

