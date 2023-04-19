AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Richmond County Deputies are behind bars after investigators were informed that they were reportedly bringing contraband into the Webster Detention Center.

Investigators say they received a tip that Deputies Deborah Griffin and Ellis Belton had been bringing contraband into the Webster detention center.

After an investigation, the two were charged with Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, and Violation of Oath of Office.

Griffin and Ellis have both been fired.

Griffin began employment on May 13, 2019. Belton on February 2, 2021.