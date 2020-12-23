Two porch pirates face charges in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A pair of porch pirates are facing charges in Columbia County.
Columbia County Deputies were called to the area of Chastain Drive in reference to suspicious situation involving a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected in a recent package theft.
Responding investigators discovered multiple packages in the trunk of the vehicle driven by Santina Walker.
All items still in boxes were then returned to their owners and other items were taken on property receipts.
Walker and Cesar Guerrero later both confessed to taking the packages on Tuesday and Wednesday while handing out political flyers in the neighborhood.
Both are now facing misdemeanor theft by taking charges.
Guerrero is also charged with felony obstruction charges for reportedly punching a deputy multiple times in the head while being taken into custody.
Known thefts:
- Millhaven Rd.
- Colonial Rd.
- Paisley Ln.
- Herrington Dr.
