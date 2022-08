RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted for questioning in reference to theft by taking from an Augusta hotel.

Authorities say the incident happened on Wednesday, August 17th at the Suburban Extend Stay, which is located on Claussen Road.

Investigators say if anyone has any information concerning these subjects, please contact Deputy James Price at (706) 821-1056 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.