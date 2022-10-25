UPDATE, 4:35 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, after being interviewed by investigators, Tyler Jones was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

According to investigators, Payne was not arrested as she was found to be a victim in this incident.

Authorities say that Jones admitted to shooting at Payne’s vehicle more than once when the business was shot.

UPDATE, 2:06 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Jones and De Asia Payne have been located.

This investigation remains active.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Monday, October 24th at 8:58 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to Captain D’s, at 3166 Wrightsboro Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, employees notified Deputies that a male subject, identified as 19-year-old Tyler Jones, fired a gun into the building several times from the parking lot.

There were several employees inside the building but fortunately no one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle being driven by a female, identified as 20-year old De Asia Payne.

The pair were in a brown and gold Honda Accord, GA tag# TGQ3114.

Jones is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

This is the second time in four months that this Captain D’s has experienced serious violence. Back in June, a man was shot and killed there. That suspect has been arrested.

If you know anything about the incident, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.