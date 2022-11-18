RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery By Force.

According to authorities, Erin Vsetis Smith (5’1″, 120 pounds, 23 years old) and Joquel Treshon Downs (5’9″, 140 pounds, 28 years old) are wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 17th at LuLu’s Car Wash on Jackson Road.

Investigators say that Downs and Smith were last seen on the 1900 block of Murphy Road on November 17th around 9 P.M.

If anyone has any information regards these two, please contact Investigator Ananias Reese or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1451 or (706) 821-1080.

Authorities say that callers can remain anonymous.