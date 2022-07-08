RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are wanted in connection to breaking into an automobile.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Brea Coleman and Robert Taylor are wanted for Entering an Auto to Commit a Theft.

The incident happened Saturday, July 2nd at a hotel on Claussen Road.

If anyone has any information in regards to their whereabouts, please contact Investigator William Smith at (706) 821-1027 or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.