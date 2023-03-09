AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two gunshot victims were treated after authorities were called out to an emergency call.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called out to a residence near the intersection of Liberty Hill Road and Vidot Court in North Augusta after the emergency call came in to dispatch around 12:08 P.M.

Authorities say that the two gunshot victims were discovered on the scene.

According to the authorities, the injuries were treated as non-life-threatening.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, there is no further information at this time.