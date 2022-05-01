UPDATE MONDAY, 05/02/2022, 4:58 P.M. – More details have now been released in the community center shooting in Sylvania.

Authorities say Chasidy Roberson was still on scene and later arrested, and she has been booked into Screven County Jail on two charges of Aggravated Assault and two charges of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.

Sylvania Police Investigator Norman Royal says the two women that were transported to Jenkins County Medical Center.

According to investigators, one of the victims was released that night, having been essentially grazed by a bullet while the other victim had to be transported to the Medical College of Georgia after being shot twice – once in each leg.

That victim was released on Sunday.

If you have any further information in this case, you can contact the Sylvania Police Department at (912) 564-2056 and speak with Investigator Norman Royal.

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WJBF) — Two people are recovering following a shooting in Sylvania.

Authorities say on Saturday, April 30 at 9:08 p.m., the City of Sylvania received a 911 call following a shooting at the Cail Community Center in Sylvania.

The Sylvania Police Department and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and one person was taken into custody.

There were two people who were shot that left the scene before authorities arrived. The two people were located at the Jenkins County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges have not been filed at the time because the investigation of the incident is still ongoing and witnesses still have to be interviewed.

Contact the Sylvania Police Department at 912 564-2056 and speak with Investigator Norman Royal if you have any information.