Two people hospitalized after shooting on Warren St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting Thursday on Warren Street in Augusta.

Thursday at 7:50 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Warren Street in reference to a shooting.

Deputies discovered the victim, 24-year-old Keyshawn Ramsey, was shot one time in the stomach, had a laceration to his head and had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle for treatment instead of an ambulance.

Investigators arrived to the scene and took over, which led them to a possible suspect who resided at the Country Hearth Inn and Suites on Gordon Highway. When Deputies and Investigators arrived, they found the possible suspect and saw where he had at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

