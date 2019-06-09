Two people arrested for a shooting in Beech Island

A man and woman have been arrested for a shooting in Beech Island, South Carolina.

Deputies responded to a call from a residence on the 500 block of Blackstone Camp Rd. on May 26th.

There were three people inside the home getting ready for bed when they heard gunshots. One of the victims went to the bedroom to check on another victim, grabbed a shotgun, and fired the gun out the front window of the home towards the suspects.

Deputies found several bullet holes in the house and no one was injured.

The victims were not able to identify the shooters, but they did tell deputies there were two or three of them. One of the victims reported he’d been having problems with a 19-year-old, Damien Glover, Jr. The victim said Glover had threatened him with a gun.

Damien Glover, Jr. was arrested around 8 AM on June 8. 17-year-old Caroline Gregory, was also arrested the night before around 10 PM

Glover and Gregory are both being charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The two are being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.