AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two people have been arrested after a narcotics investigation that began in January of 2023.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Ryan Thompson and Jeana Marie Childers, both of Aiken, were arrested on Monday, July 31st and have been charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in MDMA/Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Schedule II and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Schedule IV.

Authorities say that a search warrant was executed on July 31st at Day’s Inn on Columbia Highway North where investigators seized Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, MDMA/Ecstasy, Cocaine and other illegal narcotics.

Investigators say the investigation led them to a residence on Screech Owl Train, and after obtaining a search warrant, an assortment of illegal drugs, 45 firearms ranging from handguns, shotguns, hunting rifles, and assault rifles were seized.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and Childers are currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.