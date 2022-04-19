Aiken, South Carolina (WJBF) – A man and a woman have been arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued in Aiken.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, a narcotics search warrant was executed on Monday, April 18th at 740 Collins Avenue.

According to authorities, narcotics officers located approximately 25 grams of methamphetamines, 8 grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic pistol, electronic scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia in the residence.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Allison and Johnny Hinson were arrested.

Riggs was charged with Operating a Stash House while Hinson was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamines more than 10 grams, Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamines within one-half mile of a school, Possession of Fentanyl, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Investigators say that this investigation was initiated in January 2022 after three drug overdoses occurred from June 2021 to December 2021, and one of the overdoses resulted in the death of the subject.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF RAGE Task Force.