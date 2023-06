AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wanted to question two people about an Aggravated Assault incident.

It happened June 21st, on the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Blvd.

If you know anything about the case in in question or recognize the two men pictured, contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.