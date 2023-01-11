RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are wanted for murder by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to RCSO, Lawrence Stephens, 20, and Jamari Williams, 19, are wanted in reference to a murder that happened on B Street on October 15th, 2022.

According to the incident report, officers were dispatched in reference to shots being fired and one person being shot.

Investigators say, Kyan Bowie, 22, of Hanover Street in Hephzibah, was shot at least one time and later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say Stephens and Williams both have active warrants for Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Crime.

Both Stephens and Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information concerning these wanted subjects, please contact Investigator Walter McNeil or any Violent Crimes Investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

