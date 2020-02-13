Two men facing fraud charges after scamming hotels, claiming to be in Wu-Tang Clan, Roc Nation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are facing fraud charges after scamming area hotels, claiming to be associated with hip-hop group Wu-Tang clan and production company Roc Nation.

28-year-old Aaron Barnes-Burpo of Crestview, Florida and 51-year-old Walker Washington are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft.

The two allegedly organized a group of men and women claiming to be affiliated with Wu-Tang Clan and Roc Nation and used those fictitious representations, along with fraudulent and stolen credit cards to rent luxury limos and defraud hotels out of thousand of dollars in goods and services

These incidents happened in Atlanta, Macon and Nashville.

A press release states that the scam unraveled when staff at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta became suspicious and alerted authorities.

“The FBI would like to thank the staff of the Fairfield Inn in Augusta for their awareness that helped end the run of these alleged fraudsters,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The arrests should serve as a warning that no matter how elaborate fraud schemes are, the FBI is determined to protect American citizens who fall victim to them.”