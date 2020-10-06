Two men charged with murder of Blackville convenience store owner

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of convenience store owner Ashwinbhai Patel on September 8th in Blackville, South Carolina.

23-year-old Jason Jarmez Smith was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

19-year-old Shemar McKay Donaldson was charged with Murder and Armed Robbery.

This case is being investigated by SLED. Both Smith and McKay were booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

This case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.