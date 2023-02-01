ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses.

26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman.

24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities investigating the murder Dime Doe.

The Department of Justice indictment alleges that on August 4th, 2019, Ritter shot Doe, because of her actual and perceived gender identity.

The indictment also says Ritter misled state investigators about his whereabouts the day of the murder and says Pinckney lied about seeing Ritter after the morning of the murder.

The counts charging Ritter and Pinckney with obstruction of justice carry a maximum penalty of 20 years. The count charging Pinckney with lying to federal investigators carries a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment.