Two men arrested in seizure of cocaine at Augusta warehouse

Crime News

by: WJBF Staff

Posted: / Updated:
coke mugs_1560286399914.jpg.jpg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are in jail after more than 21 kilos of cocaine was found during a raid at an Augusta warehouse.

Jimmy Pujols and Fausto Mendez-Ramos are charged with conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute.

Investigators say they found the cocaine Friday in a shipping container that was being stored in Augusta after being transported from the port of Savannah.

Since October 2018, federal, state and local agencies have seized more than a ton of cocaine being transported through the Port of Savannah.

Including recent activity, agents have seized 1,325 kilos of cocaine with a conservative street value of more than $53 million. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story