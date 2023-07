WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Washington County Deputies arrested two men during an unsuccessful attempt to smuggle illegal contraband into the Washington State Prison early Wednesday morning.

25-year-old Broderick Deonte Hampton and 21-year-old Laquise Shamore Harris, both from Augusta, are charged with Criminal Trespass and Trading with Inmates without the Warden consent.

Broderick Deonte Hampton Laquise Shamore Harris

They are currently being held in the Washington County Jail.