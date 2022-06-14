SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two men are behind bars after being arrested for gun trafficking offenses in connection with their scheme to straw purchase and transport across state lines almost 60 firearms from South Carolina into Philadelphia.

According to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Terrance Darby, 41, of Philadelphia, PA, and Ontavious Plumer, 32, of Due West, South Carolina, were charged with unlicensed dealing and transport of firearms, conspiracy to engage in unlicensed dealing of firearms, and to make false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The U.S. Attorney also says that Darby was also charged with drug trafficking and gun possession stemming from his possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and unlawful possession of two firearms in his home in November 2021.

According to the Superseding Indictment, between November 2020 and February 2021, the defendants conspired with at least four other individuals to illegally straw-purchase almost 60 firearms from federally licensed gun shops in South Carolina, then transport these firearms via car into Philadelphia.

Authorities say that Darby would allegedly place orders for firearms with Plumer, who would then direct co-conspirators to straw purchase firearms and transport them to Darby and his co-conspirator in Philadelphia.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, this Superseding Indictment is the third set of charges brought by this office in the last two months targeting the illegal trafficking of firearms from southern states into Philadelphia, a large northeastern city, a fact pattern which is known as the ‘iron pipeline.’

In April 2022, multiple defendants were Indicted in two federal cases involving the unlawful trafficking of approximately 400 firearms up the ‘iron pipeline’ into the city, according to authorities.