TOOMBS COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation on Thursday, March 24th.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Jermaine Brown, 44, and Joshua Brown, 20, both of Vidalia, were arrested following a joint drug investigation by the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Vidalia Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.

Authorities say that during the execution of a search warrant, agents seized two long guns, nine handguns along with ammunition, approximately 4.8 ounces of suspected Methamphetamine/ ICE, 11 ounces of suspected Marijuana, 5 grams of suspected Heroin, 15.1 grams of suspected Cocaine, 5 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, various types of pills (controlled substances), and drug related paraphernalia.



Courtesy of GBI

According to authorities, Jermaine Brown has been charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, 2 counts of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, 2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Authorities add that Joshua Brown has been charged with Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, 2 counts of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, 2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking Methamphetamine.

According to the release, both men were booked into the Toombs County Jail.