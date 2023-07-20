McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections released arrest warrants Wednesday for two former officers at the McCormick Correctional Institution.

Jada Nicole James, 22, of Edgefield, is charged with First-Degree Sexual Misconduct with an

Inmate and Misconduct in Office.

Her charges involve an inappropriate relationship with an inmate between Jan. 14, 2022-Dec. 26, 2022. She resigned before charges were filed.

Shirlee Renee Craig-Hart, 59, of Plum Branch, is charged with First-Degree Sexual Misconduct

with an Inmate and Misconduct in Office.

Her charges involve an inappropriate relationship with an inmate between Dec. 1, 2021-March 1, 2022. She was fired.