AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Aiken County are investigating two separate overnight shootings.

Aiken County dispatch tells NewsChannel 6 that the first incident was a drive-by on Silver Bluff Road.

One person was injured in that shooting. No known suspects at this time.

The second happened on Augusta Road, near the Daily Dose Bar in Warrenville.

One person was shot in the leg.

No word on his condition and no arrests at this time.