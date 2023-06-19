AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of a local restaurant.

The incident happened at Toasty on Wheeler Road.

Deputies say that a silver sedan pulled into the parking lot of Toasty when one of the occupants exited the vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with two other people in the parking lot.

Both groups then fired gunshots at each other. The two individuals originally in the parking lot were both struck at least once and fled the scene on foot to a home on the 2800 block of Hazel Street.

We’re told those two victims were transported to a local hospital.

No word yet on suspects.

