Two Grovetown High students charged with sexual battery
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - Two Grovetown High School students are facing serious charges.
18-year-old Frank Peterson and 17-year-old Joseph Arizabal are both charged with sexual battery.
They're accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old classmate in the cafeteria at Grovetown High School, despite that classmate telling them to stop.
Police say the incident was caught on surveillance video.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
