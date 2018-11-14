Two Grovetown High students charged with sexual battery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - Two Grovetown High School students are facing serious charges.

18-year-old Frank Peterson and 17-year-old Joseph Arizabal are both charged with sexual battery.

They're accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old classmate in the cafeteria at Grovetown High School, despite that classmate telling them to stop.

Police say the incident was caught on surveillance video.