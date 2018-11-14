Crime News

Two Grovetown High students charged with sexual battery

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 03:20 PM EST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 03:20 PM EST

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - Two Grovetown High School students are facing serious charges.

18-year-old Frank Peterson and 17-year-old Joseph Arizabal are both charged with sexual battery. 

They're accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old classmate in the cafeteria at Grovetown High School, despite that classmate telling them to stop.

Police say the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center