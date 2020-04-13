Two found dead after being shot in Burke County home

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Sunday, April 12, 2020 around 4:15 P.M. Burke County deputies responded to a residence on the 200 block of Highway 80 for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the person who called in the welfare check and entered the residence. They found a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Criminal Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, EMA and the Chief Deputy Coroner responded to the scene.

Both the man and woman were taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. The BCSO believes there is no immediate threat and believes this was an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Sheriff’s Office will be unable to release further information pending results of the autopsies.

