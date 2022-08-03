SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two former South Carolina police officers have been arrested have a minor sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Conrad Sands Stayton, 40, of Summerville, has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree and Misconduct in Office, and Shelly Love Ollic, 52, of Saint Stephen, has been charged with Misconduct in Office.

According to the arrest warrants, Stayton, formerly employed as a School Resource Officer at the Goose Creek Police Department, maintain over 15 images of a 17-year-old student engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity on his phone while also engaging in public displays of affection with the student.

This reportedly occurred between December 2021 and April 2022.

The arrest warrants also states that Ollic, formerly employed as a Lieutenant at the Goose Creek Police Department overseeing School Resource Officers, knew about the allegations against Stayton involving the inappropriate interactions with the minor and had knowledge of the minor spending time with Stayton in his hotel room.



Stayton and Ollie have both been booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.