Two facing drug-related charges after search warrant nets meth at Washington County home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Sandersville residents are facing drug-related charges.

Authorities say on Tuesday, November 8, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and the Georgia DOC K-9, arrested 50-year-old Larry Marsh Jr. and 47-year-old Sherri Marsh, both of Sandersville, following an investigation into complaints of illegal drug activity.

They were both taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at their home.

Larry Marsh Jr., is charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Sherri Marsh is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

They are currently being held at the Washington County jail.