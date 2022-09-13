EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two Edgefield County men have been arrested and charged with murder after a body was found in a wooded area.

According to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, William Patrick Edward Barfield, 19, and Devon Raye Brock, 20, both of Hayes Drive in Edgefield County, have been charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime.

Deputies say that they along with the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office responded to a wooded area along Deep Step Road after a hunter, who was scouting on National Forest property, located the body of a white male on Sunday, September 11th.

Investigators identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher Lathrop, and authorities say that Lathrop had been killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and arms.

Investigators say that upon investigation, Lathrop’s last known address was on Hayes Drive, and the investigation also revealed suspicious activity of Lathrop and Barfield and Brock, who were Lathrop’s neighbors.

According to investigators, the three men had been together the previous day, and Brock and Barfield lured Lathrop to the remote, wooded area, where they shot and killed him.

Authorities say the car used in the crime was recovered from Barfield’s family, and the suspected murder weapon was recovered during a search of the home of suspect Brock.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and their crime scene unit were called in to assist with this investigation.